Delta: EFCC Arrest Suspected Female Bitcoin Fraudster In Oghara

LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a 24-year-old lady, Queen Jonathan for her alleged involvement in Bitcoin Scam.

Jonathan was arrested on Friday, March 26, in Oghara, Delta State.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed she presented herself as one Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered from her include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.

According to EFCC, the suspect has made a useful statement and will be arraigned in Court as soon as the investigation is completed.

LindaIkeji