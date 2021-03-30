Delta: Trailer Crushes Popular Garri Seller To Death In Jakpa Junction, Effurun Market

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A trailer that lost control at the ever-busy Jakpa Junction, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State has killed a popular garri seller identified as Madam 2 0’clock.

An eye witness told INDEPENDENT that the garri seller was plying her trade along the road in Effurun market within the Jakpa Junction area when the trailer conveying drinks lost track and ram into the market.

The eye witness who don’t want her name in print, explained that a tricycle packed within the area was badly damaged while the garri seller died on the spot.

According to the eye witness, the yet to be identified trailer driver ran away for fear of being lynch by angry mob.

Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon. Ramson Tega Onoyake, who rushed to the accident scene blamed the incident on carelessness of the trailer driver.

He advised motorists to avoid reckless driving and adhere to traffic rules in order to avoid a repeat of such fatal incident.

He said his administration places a premium on the safety of lives and properties of residents of the Uvwie Local Government Area.

Daily Independent