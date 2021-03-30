Residents Flee Over Discovery Of Bodiless Head In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Urhobo community of Ekakpamre in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State were reported to have fled from their homes a result of discovery of bodiless head conspicuously placed at the entrance of the community.

It was gathered that the bodiless deceased, identified as Friday was killed on Monday and another Emmanuel killed last Saturday respectively in a related suspected cult conflict..

Sources at the community disclosed that, there has been a long battle of superiority between two rival cult groups which has led to the killing spree in the community.

Though the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright could not confirm the incident as at when contacted.

But a security source in the area who confirmed the incident said, “The man whose body was taken away remaining the head in the community was identified as Friday and I suspect the killing to be related to cult crisis.

“Emmanuel who was killed at the weekend has gone for his grandmother’s burial at the community on Friday.He doesn’t reside in the community, though hails from there and he is a member of Dominion cult group.

“During the previous incident were Ibeni was killed, the Police Outpost and Vigilante office were partially burnt,”. The source who crave anonymity disclosed.