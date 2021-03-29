Easter Celebration: Delta CP Deploys 5,883 Police Personnel For Crime Prevention

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali has deployed a total number of five thousand eight hundred and eighty three Police personnel across the state for crime prevention and control which will also cover places of worship, recreation centers, so as to ensure crime/hitch free celebration.

Ali equally rejoiced with the Christian Community of Delta State as they have their annual Easter Celebration which commemorates the crucifixion, burial and the eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The CP wishes to enjoin Christian leaders within the state to ensure that throughout the services all Christian faithful keep to Covid-19 protocols in their various places of worship to help the state in its fight to keep at its barest minimum the cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with officers deployed, as they are under instruction to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travelers and other road users throughout the state.,” statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com advised