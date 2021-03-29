Celebration As Delta Police Command Sends Forth Two Immediate Past Commissioners

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration galore and all smiles as the Delta state police command under the leadership of the CP Ari Muhammed Ali organized a send forth for two immediate past Commissioners of Police in the state, AIG Hafiz Inuwa who is the current AIG zone 13 Dunokofia-Ukpo Anambra state and CP Adeleke Bode Adeyinka the present CP Kebbi state in recognition of their outstanding leadership and invaluable contributions while serving the state as commissioners of police.

In Attendance were representatives of the state government Hon Emaziye O. Peter, the chief judge of Delta state, service commanders of the various sister agencies, traditional rulers, president generals of several communities in the state, the Delta state police management team, and so many well wishers.

CP Adeleke Adeyinka served in Delta state as the 18th commissioner of police Delta state from 6th of February 2019 to 2nd of January 2020, while AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa served in Delta state as the 19th commissioner of police Delta state from 2nd of January 2020 to 13th January 2021.

Gift were presented to them by the command and other well wishers present, the two past Commissioners of Police expressed their gratitude at the show of love accorded them by the command and the state as well.