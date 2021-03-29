Joint Security Operatives Storm Abraka Forest Arrest Notorious Fulani Herdsmen

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A joint security operatives have uncovered another hideout of notorious Fulani herdsmen after they invaded the Abraka Reserved farmlands in search of notorious Fulani herdsmen terrorising their community.

Report monitored in Warri Aproko had it that the Executive Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State led security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, vigilantes and youths into the Abraka Reserved farmlands in search of the killer herdsmen.

It wasn’t an easy journey for them as the operation lasted for about four hours. The suspects engaged the security operatives in a heavy gun battle before they finally surrendered when they felt overpowered. The suspects according to report on Facebook pleaded guilty to the charges labelled against them, as they made their statement known to the police.

Nigeria is seriously faced with insecurity and the menace of Fulani herdsmen and other bandits is on the increase, let’s hope the Nigerian government do the needful to bring these evil perpetrators to book because things are getting out of hand.

Warri Aproko