Delta Anti-Cult Member In Police Net For Allegedly Raping 19-Year-Old Girl In Warri

LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A member of Delta State Anti-Cult allegedly have unlawful canal knowledge of a 19-year-old girl in Warri area of the state.

The suspected rapist identified simply as Efe was caught in the act yesterday, Thursday 25th March, at about 9:15pm.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim said she stood at the front of compound when the men of the Anti-cult group picked her.

According to her, four of the operatives came down from a tricycle, point a gun at a young man who stood beside her and dragged her into the tricycle.

She said the men carried her to an uncompleted Redeem Church at Apala but only Efe raped her.

The young lady said she shouted but nobody come to her rescue while the other anti cult members watched the act.

The police trailed and arrested the suspects after the young man with the victim earlier raised alarm.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the DPO of B Division Warri, CSP Kelvin Zukumo.

According to the DPO, the suspects has been arrested and are now in police custody.

Fresh reporters.com