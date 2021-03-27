Ibori Loot: Delta Group, ‘No Sidon Look’ Storm Asaba, Accuses Okowa Of Conniving With FG

Share This

























LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of ‘Sidon Look’ recently stormed Asaba, Delta State while protesting against the Federal government plan to use former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori £4.2million loot for infrastructural development of projects outside Delta State.

Speaking at the protest ground, the Director General of No Sidon Look Movement and leader of the group, Mr. Portrait Peterson, stated; ‘‘We (Deltans) will not allow federal government to use Delta state money to initiate or complete any project that has no link with Delta State.

Accusing Governor Okowa of conniving with the Federal Government, Mr. Peterson said, “this may not be far from the truth, as the body language and slow pace of the governor on this matter ia seen as one who has already signed an MoU with the FG.”

Continuing he said, ‘‘Similar cases of repatriated funds from foreign governments have been returned by federal governments to Bayelsa and Plateau states in the past, the case of Delta State would not be different.

‘‘We Deltans choose the path of peace, not because we are weak or timid, but because we have not fully recovered from the inter-ethnic crisis of few years back, that ensued between the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo people.

‘‘Let it be known to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) that their plan to use monies belonging to Delta states to develop other regions or states is a mission dead before arrival, as we would not keep quiet and watch that happen.’’

Meanwhile, Mr. Peterson called on Deltans not to relent in their pursuit of the state’s wealth, adding that the organization (No Sidon Look) would do everything within its power to ensure that the matter is followed until the end and the state’s wealth is returned home to the masses.