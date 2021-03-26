Delta Women Protest Killing Of Father,Son By Suspected Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of women, Thursday, staged a protest against the gruesome murder of Engr Egba and his two sons on the farm around Abraka, a university town in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Egba and his sons were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

The protesting women were drawn from the university community and the neighbouring Obiaruku in Ukwuani LGA lamented what they described as constant attacks from the herdsmen on farmers from both communities.

The protesters barricaded all roads leading to both communities and called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

They claimed that herdsmen have taken over farmlands and forests in both communities sharing boundaries with Edo State.

The protesters demanded that the state government should flush out herdsmen from their farmlands to enable them to return to farms.

“Fulani herdsmen have been killing our people in our farmlands. This week, our brother, Egba, and his two sons were killed while on their farms. Due to fear of the attacks, we no longer go to farms. We want to return to the farm because of the hardship.

“These women you see here are from Abraka and Obiaruku. Aside from killings, these herdsmen invade our farms with their cattle and eat our produce.

“Once you challenge them, they will shoot or rape you. The Abraka forest is a no-go area. They have established a settlement there,”

one of the protesting women said.

Chairman of Ethiope East Council, Victor Ofobrukuta, who addressed the women, assured that their concerns would be taken to Governor Okowa for immediate action.

Ofobrukuta, however, pleaded with the protesting women to open the roads for traffic.

