Conflicting Reports Emerge Murder Of Ovwian Community President

LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Conflicting reports have emerged on the death of the President General of Ovwian community in Udu local government area of Delta state, Alfred Urhukpe,

Emerald News had reported that the youth leader was shot dead at the late hour of Wednesday night, March 24, 2021, by yet to be identified gunmen.

Though facts about the gruesome murder were sketchy as at press time, Acting President of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, Comrade Kehinde Taiga, condemned the murder of the community president general.

He said another youth was killed in the community on Tuesday by yet to be identified gun men in the area. He attributed the incessant killings to the handiwork of cultists in the state.

He called for full deployment of military men to man the various checkpoints to the community. He said if there are military personnel at checkpoints in the area, these incessant killings would reduce.

Taiga said the town is too open. He added that leaders of the community also needed to be questioned as to where these youths are coming from and whether they are residents in the community.

He said the former president general brought in Bakassi boys to the community, the development led to some peace in the area. Reports say he paid them during their stay.

But after a while, it was learnt that some members of the community complained against the use of Bakassi Boys in the community, hence he sent them away. This led to upsurge in cult killings in Owvian area.

However, another version of the report from Udu was that the president general was not shot by gunmen but he was poisoned by unknown persons in the community.

When contacted for confirmation, Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, said he was yet to get information from the officers on ground in Udu local government area of Delta state.

Emareld News