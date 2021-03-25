Delta: Gunmen Hack Police Inspector To Death, Set Patrol Van Ablaze Cart Away Arms In Ashaka

Share This

























LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Unidentified gunmen have attacked a police patrol team at Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, stabbing an inspector to death, inflicting injuries on others and setting a patrol car ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen also dispossessed the police officers of some riffles and made away with them during the incident which occurred on Tuesday around one of the schools in the community.

Though details of the attack were sketchy at press time, sources said the deceased police inspector simply identified as Mr. Musa was stabbed with a dagger by his assailants.

“They rode on a motorcycle and attacked the patrol team,” a dependable source who craved anonymity told Vanguard.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing. He said the police were on the trail of the culprits.

Vanguard