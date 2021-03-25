11 Suspects Allegedly Link To Attack Of Delta Policemen Arrested In Udu Community

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The recent arrest of criminals by Delta State police officers is a revelation that they are responding to instructions of Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali who had vowed to make the state unbearable for criminal elements.

A recent achievement by the police was when the police stormed criminal hideout in Oghor in Udu community closed to Warri, Delta State during manhunt for armed robbers, kidnappers link to attack on police officers and carting away their arms.

Consequently, base on intelligence gathering, the commander Eagle net special squad led by DSP Inusa Danyaya and some civilian Anti-Cult Unit stormed a notorious criminal hideout in Oghor community in Udu local government and arrested some elements that had been terrorizing the state.

On arrival at the criminal den, there was exchange of gun shots between the police and the suspected criminals but the police superior fire arms power gave them the upper hand to over ran the criminals which led to the arrest of eleven of the under world men.

The eleven suspects arrested according to police reports signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright made available to Urhobotoday.com are Henry Ogori, Kennedy Akpotu, Promise Ophiomo, Daniel Sele, Paul Zion, Igah Aminu, Philip Choice, Joshua Ogunamen, Johnson Opiomo and Joshua Godswill.

The report disclosed that one of the suspects, Igah Aminu later died due to gun shot injury, adding that exhibits recovered includes two English made beretta pistols, three rounds of live 9mm caliber of ammunition and six mobile phones.

The report explained that the suspects have confessed to the crime and effort is on going for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects who escaped with bullet injuries.

Delta State Commissioner of police, Ari Mohammed Ali has appealed to members of the public to continue to support and help the police by giving vital information’s to the police, just as he assured that the identity of informants will be concealed.