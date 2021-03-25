Delta: Man Slumps, Dies While Celebrating Neighbour’s Birthday In Oghara

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 42 years old man, simply identified as John, Saturday slumped and died while attending a birthday party in an hotel in Oghara, Delta State.

John was said to have slumped while clutching his chest during the birthday party in a popular a hotel in the town. He was also said to be dancing to his heart content when he collapsed and gave up the ghost before help could arrive.

“He went to a neighbour’s birthday bash, and he was dancing when he suddenly clutched his chest and slumped. Those at the party tried to help but before they could get him to hospital, he was dead” a neighbour who craved anonymity said.

Meanwhile his friends have taken to social media to mourn him, saying that he was a good man.

John Ese Anidi wrote: “Now you are dead, the village people are at work again”.

Ada Esekena wrote “We use to argue always now we won’t be seeing anymore, how can somebody just slump while dancing, Wednesday people una Doo!, she wrote.

John’s body has reportedly been deposited at an unnamed hospital in Oghara.

realtime.ng