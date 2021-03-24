Delta:Oghara Vigilante Nabs Armed Robber Who Shot Okada Rider Without Penetration

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An armed robber who shot at okada rider and the bullet did not penetrate was nabbed by members of Oghara Vigilante and beaten to pulp before he was handed over to the police.

A report monitored in Warri Aproko TV post on Facebook disclosed that a gang of armed robbers stormed Ovade Road in Oghara to forcefully collect money from Okada men in the street.

“As soon as they arrived, the Youth Chairman of Ovade and some member of his executive were alerted after receiving a distress call that robbery was currently going on, and on getting there, they discovered they have started robbing Okada riders.

“One of the robber shot at an Okada man but the bullet refused to penetrate due to the fact that he has some sort of bullet proof which he probably got traditionally that prevents bullet from having its way to his body. On seeing that the Okada Man that was shot did not die, the Youth Chairman and some passersby launched an attack on the armed robbers, several of them fled into a nearby bush, but they were able to lay hold on one who tried to use his gun to kill the Okada Man.

“He was then given the beating of his life as he was a former shadow of himself. He was left with bleeding eyes and nose after people descended on him for trying to steal from an Okada Man and also kill him. He was later handed over to the police after he was beaten to the point of almost losing consciousness,” the report disclosed.

