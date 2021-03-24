Delta: Ekakpamre Youths Go On Rampage Over Murder Of Man By Suspected Cultists

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Irate youths in the Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday went on a rampage following the alleged murder of a middle-aged man, Ebeni, by suspected cultists.

The rampaging youths destroyed some motorcycles and tricycles as well as damaged a police patrol van.

They accused the police patrol team that was on hand to restore normalcy of shooting one of the protesters, Edafe in the process.

As a result, schools and markets in the community have been shut.

Trouble started when the gun-wielding cultists stormed the home of their target, and opened fire on him, killing him instantly.

The shooting occurred at the compound near the police post in the community, at about 4.am.

A community source said Ebeni was killed over the rival clash between members of Aye and Dominion cult groups.

Delta State acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the murder of the victim by suspected cultists but denied that police shot someone in the community.

Cornerstone News