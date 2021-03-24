Suspected Armed Robbers Stab Fast Rising Comedian, MC Talkinson In Sapele

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fast rising Ebonyi State comedian, Otowan Uriel popularly known as MC Talkinson has been stabbed by armed robbers in Delta State, HGS Media Plus reports.

The incident happened on Monday night, March 22 at Amukpe in Sapele, Delta State.

Report gathered that the comedian was stabbed in the face during the attack. As at the time of filing this report, the comedian is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

HGS Media Plus