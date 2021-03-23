Urhobo Community In Lagos Mourns Prof Peter Ekeh, Calls For His Immortalisation

Share This





















They described the passing of Prof Peter Ekeh as a monumental loss not only to his family but to all of them who knew him and associated with him over the years.The group in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said Prof. Ekeh deserves a place in the history of Urhobo people, adding that his legacies are worthwhile and worthy of being immortalized for eternity especially for the younger generations and the unborn in Urhobo land.Describing Prof Peter Ekeh as an outstanding and globally recognized scholar in the fields of political science, sociology, and African studies and history, the Group stated that the volume and quality of publications on Urhobo history and culture, produced under his leadership by UHS is indeed exceptional.Appraising Prof Peter Ekeh exhibition of great extraordinary humility in his dealing with all and sundry, the Group recalled that apart from his scholarly achievements, he was a great activist and mobilizer of Urhobo leaders in advancing and promoting the rapid development of the Urhobo Nation.The large volume and high caliber of Urhobo leaders and intellectuals who attended the conferences of the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS), is a very eloquent testimony of his organizational skills and the very high esteem in which he was held by the high and the mighty, and, the generality of the people.The Group prayed that the Almighty God will grant Dr Ekeh’s soul peaceful rest, and comfort his family.Members of Urhobo Community in Lagos are Chief Johnson Barovbe, Dr Goodie Ibru, Chief Omoh Odoh-Tadafe, Chief (Arc) O.C. Majoroh, Chief (Engr) Samson Okuesa,Prof Bruce Onobrakpeya, Chief Edoreh Ejenavi Agbah, Chief LuckyArhere and Mr Eddie Efekoha.Others are Dr Isaac Feludu, Chief Wilson Okpubigho, Engr Clement Awhana, Prof Edward Ejiro Emuveyan, Prof Joseph Abugu,Chief Sunny Okpurhe, Chief Friday Okoh, Chief Solomon Oke and Mr. Peter Arigbe.