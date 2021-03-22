Delta Police Arrest Okada Rider Kidnapper And Serial Rapist In Oghara

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police command has announced a motorcyclist Ovie Michael who they claimed is a suspected kidnapper and serial rapist.

According to the police, Ovie Michael a serial rapist who is a motorcycle rider and specializes in picking young girls at night as passengers, divert them to the bush, rob them of their belongings and thereafter forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of them while threatening them with dagger.

He was arrested with nine handsets of different makes including that of his last victim who reported to the police.

An Iphone valued four hundred thousand, nine female hand bags, two pair of eye glasses, five phone chargers, two ATM cards and thirteen sim cards were equally recovered from him.