Three Brothers Reveal How Soldier Man Lures Them To Abduct His Wife In Ughelli

LAGOS MARCH 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)- Detectives attached to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Delta State Police Command, have arrested three siblings for alleged kidnapping.

The suspect who identified themselves as Messrs Godspower Okpara, Mathew Okpara and Godwin Okpara were arrested in their hideout where they were sharing their N4 million ransom.

According to a senior Police source, the trio reportedly kidnapped the wife of an unnamed serving soldier, kept her in the thick forest of Ughelli and contacted her mother who they claimed was very rich. The story however changed when the trio revealed that it was the soldier who actually planned the kidnap of his wife with a view to raking money from his mother-in-law.

“What I want to say is the truth and nothing but the truth. It was one Iragun, a soldier man who contacted my younger brother Mathew that he had a business that will yield quick money for him. When my brother told me, I tried dissuading him because we stayed together fending for ourselves without our parents.

“Our father is in prison custody for offence of trespass on land. Our mother is in Edo state doing pretty business. The soldier man told us that we should kidnap his wife and hold her while we contact him for the ransom and that he would in turn, meet his mother-in-law for assistance and it worked.

“We drove to the woman’s supermarket and had her Kidnapped and taken into the bush. Immediately after, we contacted the soldier man and he went to her mother-in-law. Two days after, the money was dropped by the road side according to our instructions and I went to collect it. We then shared the money 50/50; with the soldier man collecting N2milion while the three of us shared the balance of N2 million.

“Truly, this is my first shot into kidnapping. The crime is evil and committing it is a sin against God. It was because the husband of the woman whom we kidnapped assured us that there was no cause for alarm that he had been into the business for sometime that was why I even agreed to participate otherwise, I knew that kidnapping is a serious offence,” he disclosed.

But no matter how pathetic and heart-rending the story of Godspower and siblings might sound, the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammed Ari Ali has vowed that there would be no hiding place for criminals in whatever colour in the state so long as he remains in the Delta State Command.

The suspects he assured will soon be arraigned in court of competent jurisdiction to serve as deterrent to would be kidnappers and kidnappers .

