Six Suspected Yahoo Boys Die In Auto-Crash In Ughelli While Celebrating A New Car

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A video has surfaced online showing the moment a fatal accident claimed the lives of six boys reported to be yahoo boys in Ugheli, Delta state.

In the video shared by a popular Facebook page, Warri Aproko Tv, the incident happened on Friday, March 19 at night. The boys involved were reportedly celebrating and making merriments as one of their members bought a new Lexus car.

They were cruising around the streets of Ugheli in Delta state with the new car, expressing their joy and creating awareness in the neighbourhood but unknown to them that they would never live to see the end of the merriment.

They might have at the course of celebration got excessively intoxicated with wine that they had less control of their normal body functions. A Facebook user under the comments section noted how they were recklessly driving the car around the town before the sad incident.

In the video below, it could be seen as people gathered at the accident scene at night hacking apart the car in a bid to bring out their corpses. In another video shared under the comments section, the incident was so bad that some of them were not easily recognised. It was with the aid of their clothes that friends used to identify them.

Some people under the comments section noted that most of these young boys do not properly learn how to drive before they start making use of a car and that has been the major cause of the accidents witnessed around.

Some others condemned their source of making money. They said most of the guys involved in fraudulent acts do not live to enjoy such money due to the ill manner act which it is gotten.

