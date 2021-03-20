Delta Police Declaration Of Manhunt For Criminals Is Yielding Result With Numerous Arrest (PHOTOS)

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The declaration of manhunt for kidnappers, Robbers,cultists and those others involve in various vices by Delta State police command seemed to be yielding result with report of numerous arrest.

This positive result no doubt is connected with the Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali continuous demand from DPOS and tactical commander to be on their toes in a bid to see that crime is reduced in Delta state.

The instructions from the Commissioner of Police includes continuous raiding of black spots, raiding of criminal hideout and also dealers on illicit drugs which includes cocaine, Indian Hemp and all form of prohibited drugs been sold illegally to youths which have given rise to all form of heinous crimes.



Interestingly, DPOS on their part have continue to key into the Commissioner of Police desire to have a crime free Delta State, and it is paying off.

Driven by the Commissioner of Police orders, the Police declared a manhunt for some suspects that have been terrorizing the Delta state Command and neighboring states with kidnapping and armed robbery attacks.

Thus, based on intelligence gathering, the Commander of Eagle Net, SP Dimka mobilized Warri and Ughelli sectors of Eagle-Net teams which was led by DSP Inusa Danyaya to Delundi Hotel Otor-Udu in Udu LGA which led to arrest of one Uduophori Emesiri of Marit close, Otor-Udu. One silver coloured automatic pump action, with four live cartridges, three expanded cartridges, a Lexus Jeep 330 black colour, Reg. No. KUJ 583 MS suspected to be stolen, one iphone, eleven Promo phone worth five hundred and fifty (N550,000) and one redmi android phone worth four hundred thousand naira were recovered from him.



The suspect was also in possession of an Anti-Cult group I.D card which investigation later revealed as fake.

In furtherance of their desire to get ride of criminal activities in the state, the Police at new road junction Sapele, patrol team from Sapele Division on stop and search sighted a motorcyclist who on sighting the patrol team turned his motor cycle in an attempt to escape, the police men smartly went after him. The suspect jumped out from his motorcycle and ran into the bush and abandoned a bag which contained a cut-to-size double barrel gun, a bag containing two identity card of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara and four ATM of various banks.The suspect also abandon one plasma TV tied on the motorcycle. The police has declaed manhunt for the fleeing suspect..



Based on intelligence gathering and credible information, the DPO of Otor-Owhe Division SP Nnamdi Chidi led patrol team to Oti-Oghor where one Bright Anthony who specialized in stealing motorcycles was arrested.

The suspect confessed that he do steal motorcycles in Abraka and sells in Oti-Oghor. He further mentioned one Justice Atama as member of his syndicate which also led to his arrest and unregistered Qlink motorcycle was also recovered at the residence of one Victor who is presently still at large which he bought from the said Bright Anthony. The police confirmed to Urhobotoday.com that they are making effort to recover the other stolen motorcycles and to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Those who are involve in selling and using hard drugs were not left out hence the use of hard drugs has been a major problem affecting Nigerian Youth,



Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer of Abraka division has been on the lookout for those that unlawfully sell these drugs to youthS with the goal of arresting and prosecuting them.

Thus, after discrete investigation, intelligence gathering and surveillance by men of Abraka division, a team of detectives led by ASP Collins Onya of Abraka Division in conjunction with Abraka youths headed by their President, Efe Don Kigho, the team swift into action and arrested three chemist owners: one Mr. Nmoye Kenneth, Ofeh Collins and Raymond Emeka. The arrested suspects deal on the sales of hard drugs and currently arrested with prohibited drugs in large quantities which included Tramadol, Rohypnol, Sioinol, Diazepam.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright who confirmed the arrest of the above suspects to Urhobotoday.com said their cases in still under investigation.