Delta Police Arrest 18 Suspected Cultists In Connection With Oviri-Olomu Leadership Crisis

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching us has revealed that the Delta State Police Command has arrested no fewer than eighteen cult members in connection with the leadership crisis rocking Urhobo community of Oviri-Olomu with respect to discovery of oil in the community.

Recalled that during the crisis, no fewer than twenty seven people were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds as factions take up arms over leadership crisis fueled by discovery of oil at Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Nine people were shot on Tuesday night, six were shot on Wednesday while 12 people, among them a woman, identified as Mrs. Ojite Ator, were shot yesterday morning. The victims were said to be receiving treatment in different hospitals. Although no death has been recorded, residents have deserted the community.

In an attempt to restore total peace to the community and abort further attempt of attack on the peaceful community, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Otu-Jeremi Police Division, CSP Pius Eredei led patrol team to Oviri-Olomu community.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that through cultivation of informant and discrete investigation, one Edijala Oghenero and seventeen others suspected to be cultists were arrested.

The police recovered one cut-to-size locally made gun, one expanded and one live cartridges, a battled axe, two cutlasses and fetish items during the operation.

Delta State Police Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright informed Urhobotoday.com that investigation is ongoing.