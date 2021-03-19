Delta: Twenty Seven People Shot, Residents Flee As Oviri Olomu Boils Over Discovery Of Oil

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than twenty seven people were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds as factions take up arms over leadership crisis fuelled by discovery of oil at Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Nine people were shot on Tuesday night, six were shot on Wednesday while 12 people, among them a woman, identified as Mrs. Ojite Ator, were shot yesterday morning. The victims were said to be receiving treatment in different hospitals.

Although no death has been recorded, residents have deserted the community. The warring camps were unperturbed that the leadership tussle was before a competent court of jurisdiction. The crisis allegedly degenerated between the two parties who have been in supremacy battle over the soul of the oil rich community.

Some of suspected troublemakers were arrested a few days ago. An indigene, who fled to Asaba yesterday, said the crisis degenerated because of the recent discovery of “high deposit of crude oil” in the community.

He said: “The factions are battling over who will negotiate royalties on behalf of the community with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).” The corporation has commenced exploration activities in the community with the construction of a flow station and makeshift camps for its workers.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe said investigation is on going.