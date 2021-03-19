Retired US Naval Officer Flees Asaba’s Home Over Alleged Wife’s Infidelity

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 68- year-old man, who retired as American Naval Officer, identified as Joseph ( surname witheld) has fled his house around Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Delta state, following his wife alleged infidelity.

It was gathered that the man moved out of his house for the second time following repeated occurrence of the unwelcome behaviour by his 31 years old wife identified as Ifeoma.

Landlord of his house, who spoke to our correspondent but did not want his name in the print said” Joseph is our tenant because my younger brother abroad owns the house. I am taking care of the house. Joseph had been having problem with his wife over Infidelity over the years. Joseph had children abroad from Black American and they lived together before he returned to Nigeria and he is my brother’s friend in the US that where they met.

“Joseph had once destroyed her phone because the way the wife flirts, and she begged she won’t do it again.”

The landlord said the housewive is blessed with two kids while the man and woman children hail from Anambra State.

Sources within the street, where they live alleged that the woman had severally been found in compromising state with men particularly with her usual dress sense of skimpy dresses that barely cover her body.

Trouble started when the housewife who claimed to have been doing nothing, was allegedly caught by her husband in hot romance with a gateman in their premises.

The highly provoked husband was said to have slapped her, thereby attracting other occupants of the house, who immediately waded in to resolve the issue.

But Joseph was said to have paked out of the house following morning.

The caretaker of the house, who spoke on condition of anonymity said” The housewife was a member of a popular church in our street here.It is the same way she was romacing a member of the church that was blown open and she was suspended by the pastor.

“She was working in the hotel in Asaba where Joseph found her and asked her hand in marriage. Joseph used to bring her to our house for all night before he married her”.

However, Joseph in a swift reaction in one of the hotels where he now sleeps in Asaba said” I don’t want to talk about that woman again and I shall be taking a decision on her. ”

But the woman in question accused the husband of not performing his duty as man.

“My husband told me she married me not for love but for pity. He is sexually dead and he uses Viagra for me. I have always been crying because each time he manages to meet with me he does not last up to two seconds.

” I have two children ( boys) it was by the grace of God and for three years now he had not touch me. I need helps because he does not allow me to go outside. I have no job again because he didn’t allow me to be working at and where do I get money to care for my two children.. My husband is very caring but he cannot make love to me because he is sexually dead and I was praying that the situation will improve but to no avail. “

