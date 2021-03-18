Vigilante Member Hacked To Death In Agbarho Over Land Dispute

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A frontline member of the Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, vigilante team, Chief John Aregbor, was yesterday, reportedly macheted to death over a land dispute.

Though the circumstances surrounding his killing were hazy at press time, sources said he was in the midst of some persons in part of the disputed land when a commotion broke out.

“He has been involved in a land dispute with some persons for some time now. This afternoon (yesterday) they were gathered trying to resolve the problem when some persons attacked him with a cutlass on his neck.

“After he was attacked, some persons tried to rush him to the hospital, but he died before their arrival”, a source who sought anonymity said.

At the time of filing this report, the community was wearing a mournful look as residents were seen in clusters talking in hushed voices.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe were abortive at press time, but a police officer confirmed the incident.

