Delta: 24-Year-Old Lady Raped, Strangulated To Death By Suspected Armed Robbers

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Joy Ifechukwide Ezeamaka,24, has been raped to death by suspected armed robbers in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State.

She was raped a few minutes after she returned from the farm, where she had gone to fetch firewood.

Following her death, Ubulu-Uku people at home and in the diaspora have called on the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Ali, to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

The community has also called on the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to wade into the matter and ensure that justice prevails.

Mother of the deceased, Mrs. Florence Ezeamaka, told our correspondent: “My daughter may have been killed by those who had been trailing her for evil. My daughter was a good girl who had been of great assistance to the family. I am a poor widow who is struggling to survive with my children.



“On a fateful day, last Thursday, which was our market day, I had gone to work while my daughter had gone to the bush to fetch firewood, which was what she used to sell to make a living. She had just returned home, because her wheelbarrow, loaded with wood, was parked in the house. Perhaps, it was when she was parking the wheelbarrow that she was hijacked by the criminals who took her to a nearby bush where she was raped in turns.

“When I came back from work and couldn’t see her, I raised the alarm, which attracted neighbours and our vigilance group, who quickly constituted a search party that later discovered her body in the bush. She was strangled with her pant and a stick tied around her neck. Traces of blood were found in her private part, showing that she was raped in turns by the criminals who also stole her phone. They robbed, raped, and killed her in the most horrific manner. What was her offence that she would be killed like a common criminal? Why would people go to that extent to kill a human being in that unthinkable manner? I am still confused; I can’t comprehend why an easy-going and lovable joy would be killed in such a terrible way.