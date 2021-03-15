Delta: Two Kid Brothers Found Dead In A Car In Abraka

Share This





















A statement signed by Delta State Police PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe made available Urhobotoday affirmed that the two decomposing corpse of the children were sighted in a Honda Rover car with reg no AG 815 BKW parked at the path way of the house of one Eniku Aghogho Tayo who resides in Warri, Delta State.He disclosed that the dead children are Kelvin izakpa aged 10yrs and Fega Izakpa ‘ 7yrs, adding that are both children of late Meshach Izakpa, who were living with their mother before their disappearance.The Delta state PPRO who did not explain the reason behind the death of the children however disclosed that their decomposing corpse have been handed to the family for burial while the suspect Eniku Aghogho Tayo has been arrested, and the said vehicle impounded.He stated that investigation is ongoing.