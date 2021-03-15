Delta Police Raid Warri Black Spots, Arrest Cocaine Dealer, Cultists, Phone Snatcher

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, Divisional Police Officers in Warri axis have continue to remain on their toes to see that crimes and criminality is reduced to the lowest level in state, which according to the CP is the mandate given to him by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Their actions no doubt have started yielding results as Police patrol team from ‘A’ Division Warri, raided black spots at Macaiver street, Warri, Delta State which led to the arrest of three suspects, Monday Ofomukoro, Prince Akpojaro and Godday Doutimiareye,

The trio were arrested with about 50 wraps and two other unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Dafe confirmed that one of the suspect, Monday Ofomukoro confessed to have been dealing on the sale of such substance for some years now.

He disclosed that On the 12/3/2021, at about 0030hours, patrol team from ‘A’ Division Warri raided another black spot at Panapina by NPA in Warri, adding that during the raid, a suspected cultist, one Ebi Anda was arrested with some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium size nylon bag compartments, and about fifty pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe, two daggers.

“On the same day at about 1530hrs Men of ‘A’ division Warri working on intelligence gathering, arrested one Gbobobo Obaro who was caught in the act while snatching phones of two supposed passengers around Morogun axis,

“The patrol team gave him a hot chase and he was arrested at Effurun roundabout, two android phones recovered from him on interrogation, his confession led to the arrest of the receiver one Sani Amadu of Igbudu market both suspects are currently been investigated,” the Delta State PPRO disclosed, adding that the Delta State Police command is doing everything possible to demobilize operational network of these cartels.

He explained that those arrested are still under investigation and will be charged to court after investigation must have been concluded.