Delta State University Students Protest Triple Hike In Tuition Fees

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An increase in the school fees of students of Delta State University, Abraka has stirred an online protest.

Many students of the university and other stakeholders took to social media on Thursday to register their displeasure at the increased tuition, seeking that it should be reversed.

One of them, @UyalajuOghenek1, said, “We don’t want to be dropout and hoodlums. Give us access to affordable education. #delsufees #Reversedelsuschoolfees.”

“How can #Delsu increase someone’s school fee twice of the former price? From N85,000 – N150,000 without providing adequate learning facilities?

“Paying fees for almost everything without seeing any changes in the system is totally unacceptable,” @obobaro wrote.

Uglyfineboy_boy also expressed discontent, saying that, “DELSU has been running peacefully without the need of the so-called ASUU and now the new VC came in, joined ASUU and increased our school fees from N58,000 to N151,000. That is inconsiderate and a very devilish act.”

@David_ojame said, “It is so sad to hear that DELSU school fees have been increased from 50,000 – 70,000 to 130,000 – 150, 000 when they all know about the current hardship facing the country.

I want to call on all Deltans to reject such a wicked act and call for a reversal.”

The university has not given any explanation for the increased tuition.

Source: PUNCH