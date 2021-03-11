Urhobo Leader, Moses Taiga Urges FG To Expend Repatriated Money For Dev. Of Delta State

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The apex body of the Urhobo people, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), has faulted the Federal Government on the choice of projects it has chosen to expend the soon-to-be-repatriated Delta State money on.

Recalled that the federal government, through the Attorney General of the Federation, AbubakarMalami, said the money being repatriated from the United Kingdom will be used for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road and Lagos-Ibadan Express Road.

But the UPU Presidential General,Olorogun Moses Taiga, has urged the federal government to use the money to construct the Delta portion of the Benin-Effurun road, failed portions of the East West Road in Delta State and provide more funding for the Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun.

UPU said the money is Delta money and it should not be expended on projects outside Delta State, while many federal government owned-asset and roads in Delta State are crying for attention.

“We are not saying the money must be returned to the Delta State government. We are saying the money should spent on projects within Delta State,” Taiga clarified.