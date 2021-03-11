Again, Hoodlums Rob Female POS Operator, Customer In Urhobo Community

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked and robbed a female Point of Sale (POS) operator and a young man in Orhuwhorun community, Udu Local Government Area Of Delta State.

The Union Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Sources said that, “gunmen have attacked, robbed a female Point of Sale (POS) operator. And a young man was also robbed off his mobile phones and cash, in the POS shop.

“This is the third time we are witnessing something like this in a space of three weeks within the community. It happened along CAC Road.”

The source said the armed robbers numbering four, who appeared to be in their late 40s, drove in a navy blue SUV, suspected to be a Toyota Lexus.

“Three of the suspects with “long guns” entered the shop and demanded the cash and every other handy belonging of the victims.

“Reportedly, recharge cards worth over N40,000 and an estimated sum of N90,000 was carted away from the duo.

“Something like this has happened the last two Tuesday; we have witnessed similar incidents in the neighborhood.

Other Residents reported that a huge sum was carted away from a POS operator by armed robbers who drove a Toyota Lexus SUV on Tuesday, February 23, along Usiefrun Road, Orhuwhorun.

Meanwhile, in yet another operation, another female Point of Sale operator was reportedly shot on her thighs by suspected armed robbers at DSC Township First Gate, along Orhuwhorun Road, Tuesday, March”

When contacted for comments, the State police public relations officer PPRO, DSP Edafe Bright, couldn’t confirm the incident as he promised to get back to our correspondent.

He was however, yet to do so, as at the time of filing this report.

The Union