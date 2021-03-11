APC Only Councillorship Candidate Who Emerges Victorious in Delta LG Election Celebrates

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-When the local government elections were conducted and concluded on March 6, 2021, not many gave other political parties a chance to emerge victorious in any of the 25 Council areas in the state apart from the People’s Democratic Party.

The Delta State Electoral Commission buttressed that thought when it announced that the PDP had cleared all 25 Chairmanship as well as 500 councillorship positions in the state.

However, it has been confirmed that the All Progressive Congress fought to win one of the councillorship positions in Aniocha North local government area.

Emmanuel Chi Oweazim Jnr has been declared winner of Ward 17, Onicha-Olona by DSIEC and was issued his certificate of return on Wednesday by the electoral umpire.

Emmanuel took to his official Facebook account to celebrate his rare feat saying;

It’s now official!

I just collected my Certificate of Returns as Councillor-Elect, Ward 17, Onicha-Olona.

Next Level fully activated!

To God be the Glory!!!

Hon. Emmanuel Chi Oweazim Jnr.

Also, a youth leader in the APC Delta State, Comrade Timi Coleman lauded Hon Emmanuel for going all out in the elections instead of towing the path of negotiations often demonstrated by other aspirants in the state.

Timi wrote;

When others see it as an opportunity to negotiate and collect money, you saw it as an opportunity to change the narrative.

Out of 500 Councillors in delta state APC win one

Congratulations my brother Emmanuel Chi Oweazim Jnr!!!!

One can only hope that the resilient of candidates like Emmanuel will strengthen other parties in the state to put up a good fight in the next elections.

Daily Trend