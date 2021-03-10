House Of Rep Insists £4.2m Ibori Loot Belongs To Delta Govt, Orders FG To Stop Disbursement

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-House of Representatives has declared that £4.2 million repatriated from the United Kingdom belongs to the Delta State government.

The House also asked the Federal government through the Ministry of Finance to immediately stop the disbursement of the money recovered from a former governor of the State.

The Green Chamber reached the resolution following a motion sponsored by nine members of the House from Delta State led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Wednesday plenary.

The parliament also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and Attorney General of Federation to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money.

Sponsors of the motion included Hon. Ndudi Elumel; Hon. Victor Nwokolo; Hon. Nicholas Motu; Hon. Leo Ogor; Hon. Ossai Ossai; Hon. Julius Pondi; Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa; Hon. Hon. Efe Afe; Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon. Francis E. Waive.

Moving the motion titled “Urgent Need to Halt Appropriation of 4.2 million Pounds Looted Funds Recovered from A Former Governor of Delta State By The Federal Government”, Elumelu argument that similar circumstances had happened where looted funds were returned to Abia and Bayelsa State. He said the money will be used for infrastructural developments in the State.

He said: “The sum of 4.2 Million Pounds being proceeds of looted funds recovered from a former Governor of Delta State – Chief James Ibori is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State Government and or Parliament in two weeks time.

“The said recovered looted funds belongs to the good people of Delta State and as such ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State Government for developmental purposes.

“The House is aware that assets seized by EFCC from states were returned to such states. ie Bayelsa and Abia state etc. The House is worried that if the Federal Government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State will be shortchanged/deprived of their legitimate resources to improve on the economy of the State as well as provide the requisite infrastructural development for their benefit.

“From all indications and information to Delta state indicates that the actual money is £6.2m and the federal government should ensure that the total of £6.2m is credited not £4.2m as stated The House believes that unless this halts immediately the Federal Government of Nigeria from further dealing/tampering with the said fund, the recovered loot may not be accounted for and or have any direct bearing or benefit to the people of Delta State (who are being deprived of the fund) in terms of infrastructures or people-oriented projects.”

Adopting the motion, the House directed its Committee on Finance, Justice and Loans and Recovered Funds to investigate the matter and revert to the House within 2 weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria