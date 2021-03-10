Delta Police Commences Registration Of 2nd Phase Of Retired Police Officers On NHIS

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has commence the registration of the second phase of registration of retired Police officers on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Delta State.

A press statement by Delta State Ag Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Edafe Bright said the

registration will be done in all Area command in Delta State namely: Asaba, Agbor, Burutu, Ogwashi-Uku, Ozoro, Sapele, Ughelli, and Warri and will commence from on 15th March 2021 to 18th March 2021 by 0800hrs daily.

He stated that the enrolment is for all retired Police officers regardless of their ranks on retirement along with their spouses adding that this is to enable them have full access to all NHIS Services and benefits covered by the Police Health Organization.

“To this end retirees are required to visit any Police Area Command nearest to them with the following: 1.Letter of Retirement, 2.Retiree’s I.D card, 3.One passport photograph of retiree and spouse.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+ therefore advise all retired police officers to take advantage of this golden opportunity made possible by the inspector general of police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni. and make themselves available for the capturing, while adhering strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols such as social distancing, washing of hands and use of face masks,” he stated.