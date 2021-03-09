INEC Fixes Date Of Bye-Election For Vacant Seat In Delta Assembly Isoko North Constituency

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date to conduct the bye-election for the vacant seat of Isoko North State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the electoral umpire met and deliberated on a number of issues, including the conduct of the bye-election.

Okoye explained that the vacancy was a result of the death of the member representing Isoko North State Constituency, Tim Owhefere, and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for his position by the assembly.

“Consequently, the commission has fixed Saturday, 10 April 2021 for the conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat for the Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State. The official notification for the election will be published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021.

“Political parties shall conduct their primaries between 11 and 20 March 2021, while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on 24 March 2021,” the statement read.

According to the INEC spokesman, political parties are to submit the names of their polling agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government on or before March 27 after which campaigns by political parties will stop on April 8.

He added that the access code for the nomination forms would be available for collection from March 20 at the commission’s headquarters.

Okoye advised political parties fielding candidates for the bye-election to pay close attention to the timetable and schedule of activities for the poll.

He also asked them to conduct transparent and valid party primaries, in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

“We enjoin political parties to note that under section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, a political party which presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms,” the statement added.

Channelstv