Warri Court Restrains Police, Others From Arresting Delta Human Rights Activist

LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Court 4 sitting in Warri, Delta State, has given an order restraining the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 and the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, from inviting, arresting, harassing and intimidating Comrade Israel Joe, human right activist pending the hearing of a fundamental right application filed before it.

Counsel to the human right activist, Mr. Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq disclosed this in a statement made a to Daily Independent in Warri

The legal practitioner said that Comrade Joe had filed a fundamental right application before the Court.

He said the Court granted an injunction restraining the Police after entertaining the matter and hearing from him(Counsel).

Ogedegbe stated, “The facts of the case as revealed in the application is to the effect the applicant’s post on Facebook was responsible for the burning down of the police vehicle on the 20th of January, 2021.,’

He added, “While the applicant contend the vehicle was already burnt down as at the time he made his post. This are the issues to be determined in the main application but in the meantime parties have been ordered to stay all actions.”

On his part, Comrade Israel Joe who corroborated the claims of his lawyer said, ‘the Court heard a motion restraining the Inspector General of Police, Assistant’ Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 Benin and the Delta State Commissioner of Police from inviting, arresting or harassing me Overall the alarm raised on social media alleging the Police to have been the cause of the accident which claimed the life of a woman and child at PTI on the 20th of January, 2021.

According Comr. Nor, “the judge granted the order restraining all the above mentioned to maintain the status quo and appear also in court for the determination of the motion filed to enforce my fundamental human rights slated for the 28th of March.”

Comrade Joe said he was invited by the Police following a petition written by one ” Wong Box from Ubu- luku, Delta State and a youth leader,”

Comrade Joe commended his legal team headed by Maxwell Omes Ogedegbe Esq.