FG To Deploy Ibori Loot Towards Completion Of 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano And Lagos-Ibadan Express Way

LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal Government has directed the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to deploy the recovered Ibori loot towards completing the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano and the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, the directive aligns with the existing framework engaged in managing previous recoveries.

The council stated that the move is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the process.

Ibori Loot

FEC revealed that the Nigerian government had engaged a reputable Civil Society Organization to monitor the recovered funds’ expenditure on the projects’ execution.

Earlier, the United Kingdom, UK had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to return £4.2 million of stolen assets by Former Governor, James Ibori.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who disclosed this in Abuja said the UK Government recovered the money from friends and family members of the former Delta state Governor.

However, Laing warned that the UK would no longer be used as a destination for looters to siphon funds.