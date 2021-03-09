Delta Chief Recounts How Kidnappers Kill His Abducted Sister After Collecting Ransom

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Iyase of Otolokpo Kingdom, Chief Ogadi Iyase, narrated how kidnappers killed his abducted sister despite receiving a ransom of N650,000 naira from the family.

Linda ikeji blog earlier reported that is 53 years old woman from Otolokpo in Ika-North East local government area of Delta state got abducted by gang of 9 men.

Last week, the State Police operatives discovered where the kidnappers buried her body and exhumed it from a shallow grave.

During a family visit, Chief Ogadi Hyginus spoke with Ika Weekly Newspaper about the event.

He explained that his sister returned from processing palm fruits and was at home with her husband when a gang forced their way in by breaking the door open.

He revealed that the kidnappers made an earlier demand for money and a new motorcycle the victim bought recently.

They were to leave when one of them suddenly ordered that she entered the motorcycle.

They zoomed off immediately she boarded the bike. He narrated that this occurred around 3:00 am on that eventful day.

He revealed that the Police got information of the incident and commenced investigation, making several arrest of those linked to the case.

He explained that it was one of the arrested suspects that led the police to where they discovered where the kidnappers buried the sister’s body and exhumed it.

He described his sister as a peaceful and respectful woman, when asked if she had a misunderstanding with anyone. He pointed out that his sister was never in any disagreement with anyone. His sister was a good person to those who knew her.

His Royal Majesty Obi Collins Ezenwali, the traditional ruler of Otolokpo Kingdom did not hesitate to condemn the killing of Mrs. Philomena Ogadi.

He pointed out that the perpetuators of this act will not kill someone and plan to escape freely. He expects the security operatives to apprehend them and make them to face the full wrath of the law.