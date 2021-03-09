Delta Monarch Disbands EXCO Of Idjerhe Clan Development Union

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Paramount Ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom, Delta State, HRM King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, has scrapped the Executive Committee of the Idjerhe Clan Development Union (ICDU) Worldwide, led by Chief Augustine Omonode for lack of adherence to the union’s constitutional provisions.

Whiskey, who addressed stakeholders and affiliates of the union during a meeting in his Palace at Jesse Town, said the dissolution of the union has became necessary following a protest letter against the unconstitutional and undemocratic self-acclaimed third term administration of the immediate past Exco.

The protest letter from Jesse Elites Forum, Asaba Branch, was addressed to Idjerhe Monarch and other critical stakeholders in the Kingdom, after the Omonode-led Exco allegedly took advantage of the union’s quarterly National Congress Meeting, held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, to amend its constitution and as well conducted elections and enthroned itself for third term tenure same day without recourse to its Grand Patron, branches and affiliates of the union nationwide.

he Unuevworo of Onyobru Oguedion, Chief Simon Okoro, former Acting President General of ICDU Worldwide, Chief Johnson Kogoro and among other branch chairmen, who spoke on the heels of the union’s constitution, said there was no third term in ICDU Constitution and noted that the former Exco floated on illegality.

Other stakeholders who spoke said it was regrettable that the two terms tenure of eight years of the Omonode-led administration that was supposed to expire on April 2020, having assuming office in April 2012, snowballed to nine years without conducting election geared towards the enthronement of a new executive.

The monarch, who is the Grand Patron of ICDU Worldwide, told the people that the development of Idjerhe Kingdom was paramount, saying all sons and daughters of the clan should put its interest first against personal interest.

While disbanding the National Executive Committee for the setting up of a Credentials/Elections Committee that will midwife the elections of a new Exco, Ovie Whiskey, therefore, sued for enduring participation and financial commitments of Idjerhe indigenes at home and in the Diaspora towards ICDU activities in their various branches to engender socio-economic development of Idjerhe Kingdom.

The Credentials/Electoral Committee, which has three former Presidents-General and branch chairmen as members, has three months to conduct fresh elections.

