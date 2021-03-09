Police Place N10m Reward On Link To Wanted Godwin Eseoghene Apenu Of Oghara, Delta State

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It is almost 24 hours after DCP Abba Kyari posted on his Facebook page that Godwin Eseoghene Apenu has been traced and believed to be in Oghara, Delta State.

Godwin is a dangerous armed robber who is said to have killed a pregnant woman and 2 children in Abuja. Recall that the news of armed robbers caught on CCTV broke some weeks ago. Godwin is one of them.

The Police have been in pursuit of Godwin from Abuja to Lagos and now Oghara in Delta State. He was said to have escaped from his house about three days ago.

In seeking public help towards his whereabouts, a 10 million naira bounty has been placed on his head. Anyone with useful information that will lead to his arrest stands to gain the bounty sum.



Notwithstanding our experiences and ordeal with the Police, to help the police with information on a matter like this would go a long way in ridding our society off people like Godwin.

Is Oghara a town that thrives on no snitching? For 10 million naira, a criminal should snitch on another criminal, street-wise guys should be in the hunt for such a person. The harvest is huge, yet, 3 days down Godwin is still in the wind.

If you live in Oghara or have folks in Oghara, drop the news about the hunt for Godwin Eseoghene Apenu.

The Police are our friends. Besides, for our own safety and well-being, we should help remove Godwin from our streets. We might be his next victim.