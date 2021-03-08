Urhobo Progress Union Expresses Gratitude To Buhari, Omo-Agege On Orogun Poly

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide has expressed its gratitude to President MuhammaduBuhari for approving the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, which is billed to commence academic activities from October 2022.

UPU equally commended the Deputy President of the Senate and Senator representing Delta Central, DSP OvieOmo-Agege, as well as his colleagues in the National Assembly for their roles in establishing the institution.

In a statement, on behalf of UPU and Urhobo People, the UPU President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, stated that the President’s approval of the Polytechnic “is indeed a great honour to the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, nay Urhobo Nation, in particular; Delta State, in general and other Nigerians, as it is our expectations that the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun will provide quality practical education that will meet the expectations of the people and other Nigerians in its target areas, and as well give our youths the opportunity to shape the destiny of our youths.”

The UPU President-General further assured President Buhari of the preparedness and commitment of the Urhobo Nation in giving maximum support and cooperation to the Federal Government and other relevant agencies in the nation’s educational sector, as well as ensuring the right environment to ensure smooth take-off of the Federal Institution in October 22, 2022.

“It is also our hope and prayer that the necessary funding, quality manpower and necessary infrastructural development will further be provided by the relevant agencies to complement this noble gesture of President Buhari, ” Olorogun Moses Taiga stated.

The UPU also hailed the Deputy Senate President, Senator OvieOmo-Agege, for being a great representative and worthy son, urging him not to relent in his advocacy of better dealings for the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Delta State and the South South.

“The UPU is immensely proud of you for initiating the move to establish this institution, among other interventions and ongoing projects you have attracted to Delta Central. We also thank members of the National Assembly for graciously passing the bill into law for the establishment of this polytechnic. “