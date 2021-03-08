Ignorant: Warri Man Catches Fish Worth $2.6m And Eats It With Village People

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The man above caught this fish two days ago in Warri, Delta State Nigeria and killed it.

Ignorance is the same thing with poverty.

That man killed that fish and ate with his village people because he didn’t know that fish is worth 2.6 million dollars which is N1.2bn.



That fish is Blue Marvin fish which is one of the fastest fishes on earth.

One KG of that fish is 30,000 dollars which is 14 million naira.

That whole fish, he would have sold it for 2.6 million dollars.

Check the price in Google.

The man didn’t know.

You see how God gives people opportunities but they still die poor?