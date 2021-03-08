Delta LG Polls: PDP Wins All Twenty Five Chairmanship Seats

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, won all the 25 chairmanship seats in the Delta State local government council elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC.

The election which was held on Saturday was adjudged as peaceful, free and fair by members of the PDP. However, the All Progressives Congress, APC which pulled out of the exercise at about 12 noon on Saturday when the election had begun, described the poll as a sham.

But the PDP in a swift reaction said it was not “surprised by the naive action and well-known attention-seeking habit of APC to wait until election day to withdraw”, saying that “the decision of the opposition party is of no consequence to the electoral process, especially since the stipulated time for all party activities concerning the elections to end, had since elapsed”.

Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Chief Mike Ogbodu, who spoke at the commencement of the announcement of the results, said the conduct of the elections were peaceful across the state.

According to results announced by the Returning Officers of each of the local government councils, candidates of the People’s Democratic Party won in the 25 council areas, where candidates of other political parties, including All Progressive Congress, APC, contested the grass-root elections.

The Chairmanship candidates who were declared winners were; Mr Kelvin Okwuejime, Aniocha North, Jude Chukwuwike, Aniocha South, William Angadi, Bomadi, Godknows Agali, Burutu, Victor Ofobrukuta, Ethiope East, Victor Ebonka, Ika North East, Sunny Tatabuzorgwu, Ika South, Christain Itire, Isoko North, Victor Asasa, Isoko South, Joan Governor, Ndokwa East and Godwin Obi-Njete, Ndokwa West.

Others include Iziaih Esovwain, Okpe, Dr Richard Kofi, Ughelli South, Godwin Adode, Ughelli North, Solomon Agede, Ukwuani, Ramson Onoyake, Uvwie, Smart Yemi Asekutu, Warri North, Dr Micheal Tidi, Warri South, Duke Tuoyo, Warri SouthWest, Innocent Esewezie, Oshimili North, Kelvin Ezenyili, Oshimili South, Isaac Aguana, Patani, Eugene Unuagha, Sapele and Brown Onajite, Udu.

Ogbodu said the PDP candidate for Ethiope West, Mr Oghenedoru Owoso was returned unopposed, adding that Certificates of Return would be presented to the Chairmen Elect, by 10 am today (Monday).

