Man Shot Dead As Gunmen Unleash Terror On Urhobo Community

LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle aged man, Prince Muvi Unagha, has been reportedly shot dead at Evwreni community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State in a renew terror attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the disbanded community vigilante.

Recall that Evwreni community has been engulfed in crisis in the past one year leading to the death of over 8 persons and properties worth over N150m destroyed, while the monarch and two others are billed to stand trial over their alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of late Sylvester Adjogbe.

It was further gathered that the suspected members of the vigilante loyal to a monarch which has been fingered in the reign of terror in Evwreni, in a show of force, yesterday at about 4.00 pm stormed a popular drinking joint in the community and started shooting at those drinking suspected to be their enemies.

According to our sources, some youths in the community had gathered at a bar drinking, when three cars in a convoy pulled over, and opened fire on them, prompting everybody lto scamper for safety.

In the ensuing confusion, Unagha who was on Okada asked the bike rider to turn, but unknown to him, some of the gunmen who were also riding Okada trail and shot him on the leg.

The the deceased, our source added was rushed to the A Division, Police Headquarters, Ughelli to obtain treatment authority letter, then to Central Hospital at Ughelli where he eventually died due to over bleeding.

It was also gathered that no fewer than four cars were damaged by the terror gang.

The death of Unagha, our correspondent gathered has further heightened tensions in the community, leading to many residents relocating from the community for fears of both further and reprisal attacks.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the killing of Unagha.

According to him, “It’s true that a young man was shot dead yesterday at Evwreni, and as we speak, the police are on the trail of the suspects in order to bring them to book, but as of now, no arrest has been made.”

We will continue to monitor the situation of things and keep the public updated. It is our hope that, justice is served and seen to be served.

