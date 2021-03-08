Delta Police Rescue Two Abducted GKS Members In Evwreni Forest

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two men, Daniel Edema, 63, and Eric Odoh, 52, have been rescued in a forest where they were kept by suspected kidnappers by detectives of the Delta State Police Command.

The victims, who are members of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), Ughelli, were allegedly abducted on February 27, 2021.

Police said the victims were rescued along Ughelli Evwreni expressway, Delta State, by policemen deployed to combat kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Ali Mohammed Ari, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were rescued on March 4, 2021, at about 7 am by detectives of the command’s Dragon Patrol Team 19 and 20.

Ari said the officers, who were acting on a tip-off, rescued the victims identified as Daniel Edema of No. 15 Ayovorieme Street Ekigbo and Eric Odoh of Otovia Street, Otowvodo both in Ughelli, from a bush close to Uwharu community in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“The victims were part of members of G.K.S Church kidnapped on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at about 7 pm along Ughelli Evwreni express road.

“Effort is ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the hoodlums,” he added.

The Delta State police boss said also on March 4, 2021, at about 11.30 pm, police/vigilante patrol teams while on pin down point at Post Office Junction Ogwashi-Uku, intercepted and arrested one Chukwuka Aniazagba, 22, of Onicha-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area with a motorcycle.

“When he was searched, one locally made double barrel pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him. Efforts are on to arrest the two fleeing suspects,” he added.

Daily Trust