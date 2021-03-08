Delta LGA Election: The Deputy Speaker, Ochor Denies Report Of Losing His Ward, Unit

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, have denied the news going round online, that he lost his ward and unit in Ward 1 Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area, during the State Local Government Elections, held on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The Deputy Speaker, in a Press Statement Signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, stated that the information online is just the imagination of some political distractors, as Umutu, is made of Ward 1A, 1B, and 1C, based on the delineation of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, of wards in the state.

Rt. Hon Ochor pointed out that Ward 1C, DSIEC, is one of the wards, and based on the delineation, his unit and ward is outside the voting polling stations that make up this ward, and such the general public, and Deltans should disregard such information, as it’s false, malicious and an act that can cause total breakdown of law and order. An act designated to bring me down.

The Deputy Speaker, further stated that while it’s true that he is the current member representing Ukwuani State Constituency, and doubling as the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, it’s on note that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has two illustrious sons of Umutu, himself and the immediate past member, who represented the State Constituency, in the person of Hon Alphosus Ojo, what this connote if it is true that the party has lost a ward to an opposition party, the two of them, including other members of the party in Umutu lost to the opposition, which however was not the case.

“Ward 1C is just one of the three wards of DSIEC in that area, my polling unit and Ward, based on this delineation is not within this area, as this can be nothing but actions of political distractors”

“I appeal to the people of Ukwuani, and Deltans in general that the news been circulated online is fake, and not true. The purveyors of the story is only acting falsely, and maliciously, which if not well handled will cause breakdown of law and order in the area. I asked that the news be disregard and let us work towards a better community for our people, where love and brotherhood will reign supreme.” He concluded.