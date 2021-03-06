Delta LG: No Election In Samagidi-Kokori – APC Chieftain, Chief Ogbetuo Alleges

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo said there was no election in Ward 10, Samagidi-Kokori Community.

The Octogenarian spoke with newsmen today.

Chief Ogbetuo said officials of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC arrived at the polling unit at about 9am without result sheets.

He said when he tried to probe the DSIEC officials as to why they didn’t come with result sheets, gunmen stormed the polling unit, shot sporadically and disrupted the elections.

According to Chief Ogbetuo, “Eligible voters had to run for the safety of their lives.”

At the time of this report, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the area is yet to comment on the matter.

Daily Post