Insecurity: Delta CP Holds Stakeholders Meeting, Warns Against Abductions, Killings

LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The new Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Moham¬med Ali Ari took a proactive step to ward off organised crime that may take lives of innocent Nigerians living in the state. He or¬ganised a security stakeholders meet¬ing, said to be the first of its kind since the creation of the state.

Those who attended the meeting which was held at the police officers mess Asaba included representatives of Hausa-Fulani community, tradi¬tional rulers, farmers, herders and relevant community leaders.

The subject matter was on how to prevent kidnapping, herdsmen kill¬ings, armed robbery, ritual killings and other kinds of organised crime in Delta State.

The Commissioner of Police stat¬ed that the stakeholders meeting was to seek a way forward against insecu¬rity in the state.

“Therefore, we are gathered here to discuss how we can achieve peace, security and co-existence among all persons in Delta State. It is no longer news that there are cases of rape, kid¬nap and murder encouraged by bad herders who force themselves into people’s farms with a view to destroy crops being the only source of the farmers livelihood.

“It is no longer news that suspected Fulani herdsmen carry AK47 rifles, terrorise communities, destroying farmlands, killing and carting away properties belonging to members of the public. We want cow owners, farmers, Fulani herdsmen, tradi¬tional rulers and other community leaders to meet today and frankly speak to each other and come up with solutions.”

A community leader, Chief Ifeo¬ha Azikiwe from Ikaa North East in Delta State blamed the situation on the early warning signals that were never attended to by the government at all levels. He said many things were swept under the carpet by Nigerian leaders.

“We swept many things under the carpet and Nigerian Government was responsible for that. Herders never entered the bush in the past. They grace on the roads. Herders now move with AK47 rifles to pro¬tect their cows. There is movement of small arms; these things started happening gradually and the Federal government was silent over these is¬sues until they all became big issues.”

A prominent Deltan, who claimed to be cattle owner and Chairman of Muslim Lawyers, Mohammed Ndu¬ka Eluno said that herdsmen and farmers have no need to quarrel or fight against each other.

“In the past, the challenge was that herdsmen cannot be identified, but with the stakeholders meeting organ¬ised by the Commissioner of Police and other efforts I have made in the past, the solution is coming closer.

“We have no reason to quarrel or fight each other. With measures of sincerity and now that we are talking to each other, I consider these prob¬lems as solved.”

A farmer, who simply gave her name as Mrs. Veronica from Isoko, lamented over herdsmen menace in her farmlands and wants all Fulani herdsmen to quit their forests in Delta State.

As part of solutions to the herds¬men menace after all contributions were made freely, the CP summarised and declared that no child below 18 years in the state should be seen in controlling cows, no gracing into the people’s farmlands, all cases in breach of the listed resolutions should be reported to the police and no person should take the laws of the country for granted.

“We will not tolerate small boys un¬der 18 years of age controlling cows and carry along with him arms. The leaders who connive with these crimi¬nals must be apprehended, those who aid the herdsmen to fight communi¬ties, their leaders and destroy their crops should desist from doing so henceforth,” the Commissioner of Police concludes.

Daily Independent