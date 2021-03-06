Delta LGA Election: Delta Deputy Speaker, Ochor Ochor Expects Victory For PDP

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor has predicted victory for the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State Local Government Elections holding today, March 6, 2021.

Hon Ochor Ochor made the remark in his country home in Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area, while fielding questions from journalists who were assigned to cover the election area.

The Deputy Speaker, who doubles as the Director General of the Election Committee in the LGA, stated that the party has done its homework through mobilization of members, and people of the local government to come out and vote during the election, and also vote for the PDP.

He stated that the sign of victory for the party is there, as there was no sign of any other party in the area that carried out massive mobilization of electorates for today’s election.

“Our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to clinch victory in today’s Local Government Election, in the state. Not only in Ukwuani, but in the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.”

“We have mobilized our members to comeout and cast their votes, and we had also mobilized other Deltans to come out and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” he stated.