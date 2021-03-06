APC Pulls Out Of Delta LG Election, Accuses PDP, Okowa Of Cheating

Share This























LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State has boycotted the on going Delta State local government election.

A press statement signed by Sylvester Imonina Esq., Publicity Secretary (Caretaker) APC Delta State said the party is boycotting the election in what he described as intimidation of APC members and deprivation of voting materials.

“Undiluted information reaching Delta APC is that Dsiec in connivance with PDP and the Governor have directed that apart from selected places where there shall be stage-managed elections, and some unscrupulous journalists made to dish out falsehood that there was peaceful election, it was their plans that there should be no release of election materials to any Ward.

“APC members and Deltans who believe in democratic tenets have being in the different Dsiec offices and Police Stations where election materials are supposedly kept but nothing is happening in those places. In other words, results are being written in undisclosed homes and offices with the connivance of security men.

“Some APC members and Leaders who peacefully protested the anti-democratic vices going on in the different Dsiec offices and Police Stations are being intimidated, harassed and humiliated. In particular, at the Police Station in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, on the instigation of PDP leaders in Isoko North, some APC Stalwarts were arrested and still being kept in police Cell by the overzealous Divisional Police Officer and men under his control.

“In view of the above, Delta APC hereby boycott the charade called “Delta State Local Government Council elections”. Though, the decision of Delta APC might be painful in view of the huge resources already committed by the Party and our Candidates to the project of making Delta State a better place.

“Meanwhile, the Party urges all members to be peaceful and legal in bringing to the attention of Deltans and Nigerians the sacrilegious acts (murdering of democracy)of Dsiec, PDP and Govr. Okowa,” the statement read.